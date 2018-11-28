Meghan Markle Stuns in Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her 2015 Trip to Malta

In 2015, a year before she met her husband Prince Harry, then-actress Meghan Markle visited Malta to explore her family roots.

On Wednesday, never-before-seen photos of the now-Duchess of Sussex on her trip to the European archipelago were made public.

The pics show Meghan wearing traditional headdresses, including a Maltese għonnella, navigated cobblestone streets and showcasing her chic style and signature smile.

Meghan's great-great-grandmother, Mary Bird, was born in Malta in 1862.

"When asked to go to Malta to not only discover the beautiful island, but also the land from which my great grandmother hailed, I said yes without hesitation," Meghan wrote on her now-shuttered blog, The Tig.

See more photos from Meghan's trip to Malta below.