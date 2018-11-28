Meghan Markle Stuns in Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her 2015 Trip to Malta

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 12:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

In 2015, a year before she met her husband Prince Harry, then-actress Meghan Markle visited Malta to explore her family roots.

On Wednesday, never-before-seen photos of the now-Duchess of Sussex on her trip to the European archipelago were made public.

The pics show Meghan wearing traditional headdresses, including a Maltese għonnella, navigated cobblestone streets and showcasing her chic style and signature smile.

Meghan's great-great-grandmother, Mary Bird, was born in Malta in 1862.

"When asked to go to Malta to not only discover the beautiful island, but also the land from which my great grandmother hailed, I said yes without hesitation," Meghan wrote on her now-shuttered blog, The Tig.

See more photos from Meghan's trip to Malta below.

 

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

When in Malta...

Meghan wears a Maltese għonnella.

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Which Way?

Meghan navigates the streets.

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Set in Stone

Meghan makes her way down an alleyway.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Dinner Time

Meghan admires the dinner setting.

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Making Friends

Meghan chats with the locals.

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Knock Knock

The Maltese don't mess around when it comes to doors.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

A Meghan Markle Photo...

...or a page from a home furnishing catalogue?

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Look Up

Meghan appears with a friend.

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Taking a Breather

Meghan sits and takes in the sights.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Follow Me!

Meghan leads the way.

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Playing Tourist

Meghan admires the architecture.

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Chic Style

Meghan models a casual look.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Embracing Tradition

Meghan tries on a traditional headdress.

Meghan Markle, 2015

Kurt Arrigo/MEGA

Smile!

Meghan flashes her signature grin.

During her trip, Meghan visited the northern island of Gozo, and the capital of Valletta, as well as the city of Mdina and the village of Dingli on the southern island.

"It's Malta!" she wrote. "A beautiful jewel of an island dotted in the Mediterranean between Sicily, Tunisia, and Libya. A dream for one who relishes culture and history set against a backdrop of the ever-so beautiful sea. Beyond being rich in history, the food & wine scene of Malta is one to write home about."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Travel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Colton Underwood, The Bachelorette

Bachelor Colton Underwood Jokes He Already Got a Contestant Pregnant

Survivor, Season 37

Why Survivor Is Better Than Ever In Season 37

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Reveals Son's Autism Diagnosis

Prince George, Prince William

Aw! Prince George and Princess Charlotte Call Prince William by This Cute Nickname

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari

Drama, Drama, Drama! Kristin Cavallari Promises Very Cavallari Season 2 "Starts With a Bang"

ESC: Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Swears by $7 Makeup Remover and $9 Acne Cleanser

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Said Her First Word

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.