Khloe Kardashian Swears by $7 Makeup Remover and $9 Acne Cleanser

Maintaining a clear complexion doesn't have to be expensive, according to Khloe Kardashian.

While it's common knowledge that taking off your makeup before bed is a must, finding the right products to get everything off with ease proves to be another battle. If you have a love-hate relationship with waterproof mascara, liquid eyeliner and faux lash glue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has an effective and affordable solution for you. On her app, the new mom shared how she gets her glam makeup off and stays breakout-free:

"I love to get glam, but it can be such a b***h to take off all that makeup," Khloe wrote. "To get my skin clean, first I wash my face (of course), then use two Neutrogena towelettes to remove any left-over product, including one that's just for eyes since eyeliner and mascara can be so tricky."