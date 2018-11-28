Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Said Her First Word

Wed., Nov. 28, 2018

Khloe Kardashian's daughter is growing up so fast!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on her app on Wednesday that her and Tristan Thompson's baby girl has started to talk.

"I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old!" she wrote. "True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama.' [wink emoji]"

Experts say babies' first words are often either "dada" or "mama." They can begin to say recognizable words as early as six months.

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Thanksgiving With Tristan Thompson and True

Khloe recently hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at her and the NBA player's Cleveland home.

Following fan speculation about why she decided not to spent the holiday with her family, she tweeted, "My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

