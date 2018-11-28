Game of Thrones Staged a Big Cast Reunion, But There's a Catch

HBO got the band back together. The Westeros band. Cast members from Game of Thrones, including dearly departed ones, reunited in Belfast for a taped special.

Sean Bean, the late Ned Stark on the HBO fantasy drama, previously spilled the beans about the special.

"Last time, was about four weeks ago in Belfast. Conan O'Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together. It was good! It's funny with work, you don't really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It's just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it's just the same, we pick up where we left off last time," Bean told The Hollywood Reporter about keeping in touch with his former cast mates.