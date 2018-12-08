Leave the Night on and Get Ready to Celebrate Sam Hunt's Birthday With His Coolest Music Videos

Grab a drink, get ready to eat cake and let's have a house party in honor of Sam Hunt's birthday.

The Georgia native is 34 years old today, and what better way to celebrate the country crooner than by having your own house party and listening to Hunt's best tunes? OK, hanging out with the birthday boy would be better, but sadly that is not an option for us, so we are having our own celebration.

In honor of Hunt turning 34 we've rounded up his best and most iconic music videos below. Yes, we've been listening to the country singer's top hits on repeat all week leading up to his birthday and if we're being honest we're pretty darn happy about our decision.

The "House Party" singer knows how to create a country party anthem and pull at our heartstrings with some of his acoustic tracks, not to mention his ballads and emotional songs about his wife Hannah Lee Fowler continually make us swoon.