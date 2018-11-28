Why Candace Cameron Bure Wants to Play Fuller House's DJ Tanner Forever

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 9:44 AM
Candace Cameron Bure wants to be DJ Tanner-Fuller forever.
"Oh my goodness, I would play DJ Tanner for the rest of my life," Cameron Bure told E! News during a recent interview promoting The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and Giving Tuesday. "If the audience wanted it and the networks wanted it, I would do it forever. I love her. I love our Fuller House family, and we really are family off screen. The more I get to be with them every day, whether it's working or just in everyday life friendship. It's just incredible, so keep watching! Give us a season five!"
Fuller House returns for its fourth season on Friday, Dec. 14 and it features one of Cameron Bure's favorite episodes to date, she told us. In the episode, she and new (old) beau Steve (Scott Weinger) "kind of do our own little musical version of La La Land," she said.
"It was my favorite episode to film," she added. "And I know I was on Dancing With the Stars—and did OK—but, I'm not the best dancer, I'm certainly not the best singer, but that I felt like was my Broadway debut."
Click play on the video above to hear more from Cameron Bure, including what's ahead when characters played by Bob Saget, John Stamos and Lori Loughlin return to the San Francisco-set series, and why she thinks some fans of the show are divided.
Fuller House debuts Friday, Dec. 14 on Netflix.
