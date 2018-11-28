Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Body Image: "I Feel Insecure All the Time"

Selena Gomez stars alongside her BFFs in the new SGxPUMA campaign.

The 26-year-old "Wolves" singer and her closest pals appear in a just-released campaign video for her new activewear collection, Strong Girl. Gomez, who has been taking time out of the spotlight recently to focus on her health, opens up about her latest collection and speaks candidly about body image and her insecurities in a new interview, posted by Elle on Wednesday.

"I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in," Gomez shares with the outlet. "My assistant, she'll wear workout clothes everyday. But she doesn't work out. It's just become a lifestyle, and she loves it. She loves how she feels and she loves how she wears it, and I mean, that's what I want everybody to feel. She's inspired me a lot too."