Jennifer Garner Sends an Adorable Message to Ex-Boyfriend Michael Vartan

Be still, our nostalgic beating hearts.

Attention, Alias fans—this week is a special one for you. Jennifer Garner triggered all the feels on Tuesday when she shared an adorable message for the Vaughn to her Sydney—Michael Vartan, of course. The actor celebrated a milestone birthday on Tuesday and Garner did not forget.

"Can you believe this baby face is 50?! Happy birthday, #MichaelVartan," she captioned a throwback shot of them in character. "#alwaysanALIASgirl#sydneyandvaughnforever."

As fans well know, the on-screen pair briefly dated behind the scenes after Garner filed for divorce from her first husband, Felicity co-star Scott Foley.