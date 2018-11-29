Better After Breakup? How Anna Faris Has Nailed the Post-Split Bounce Back

This is not someone who wallows. While Pratt's take on their separation was decidedly on the dour side, his remarks on the subject more or less boiling down to telling Entertainment Weekly, "Divorce sucks," the Mom star has seemed determined to seek out the silver lining.

"We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," she shared in an October 2017 interview with People, her newly released half-advice tome, half-comedic memoir Unqualified meaning she couldn't exactly opt out of talking about the still-fresh split. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up—unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."

So, yes, she got why everyone was so bummed about their split, how their specific blend of Washington State-bred unpretentiousness and truly genuine affection had made them one of those shining beacons of coupledom fans could aspire toward. "It's understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together," she noted, but just because their romantic relationship had ended there was no need to pack it in on love and head home. "All I can say about that is, it's all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through."