John-David Duggar's First Kiss Is Appropriately Awkward...But Watch What Happens Next

Uh, John-David Duggar, that's not the way it goes...but wow.

The 28-year-old married Abbie Grace Burnett in early November after "courting" her for about four months. On Tuesday, their wedding was shown on an episode of his large family's TLC reality show Counting On. True to Duggar family tradition, he waited until his wedding to kiss his love for the first time.

And it was a doozy.

It started out awkward.

After the pastor told John-David he could kiss his bride, he bent down and...lifted up and kissed her left hand, drawing laughs. He then kissed her right hand.

Then her left shoulder. Kiss No. 4? Yep, her right shoulder.

"You're so silly," Abbie said, giggling.