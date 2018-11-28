The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Contrary to popular belief, Corinne Olympios insists she hasn't altered her appearance.

The 26-year-old reality star, who rose to fame on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, regularly posts selfies for her 754,000 Instagram followers to comment on and "like." But one particular image, taken on Thanksgiving, raised more than a few eyebrows. Quoting Mean Girls, a seemingly bare-faced Olympios wrote, "Sweatpants are all that fits me right now, OK?! Gosh."

Needless to say, the comments were brutal.

"What the f--k happened to your face?" one user wrote. Another asked, "Who is that? That's not you...right?" One user suggested she "ease up on the Botox," while someone else said, "Corinne was perfect before. I am so confused. There is no need to do any cosmetic surgery."

"Clearly you got your face reconstructed and it doesn't people bad," a user said. "People are just annoyed because you were pretty to begin with. Looks like you started in one place and then got carried away. You don't need any more of that s--t. Natural is much more beautiful."