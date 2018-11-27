Mel B Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt, Drug Use and Divorce in Brutally Honest Memoir

Mel B shares very personal details about her life in her new memoir, Brutally Honest.

In the book, the 43-year-old Spice Girls star opens up about everything from her suicide attempt at the age of 39 to drug use and how doing cocaine made her feel. She also details her divorce from Stephen Belafonte in the memoir, sharing stories about their tumultuous relationship.

Following the book's release on Tuesday, Mel took to Instagram to celebrate. "I'm sooooo excited and sooooo emotional and sooooo sooooo happy that my book is finally here wow!!!" Mel wrote in part. "This has taken 2 years of blood sweat and ALOT of tears to write AND 10 years of pain I am still trying to process."

Let's take a look at the most shocking stories from Mel's Brutally Honest memoir: