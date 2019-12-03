9 Brands You Love That Support Giving Tuesday

by Carly Milne & Taylor Stephan | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's the season of gratitude...but it's also the season of giving! And after all that Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness, it's time to put your wallet to work for a cause greater than populating your closet (or getting your gift list in check).
Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to give a little back with every dollar you spend. Some companies take a percentage of their sales for the day and donate them to a good cause, others give a portion of your purchase to a non-profit that does a lot of good, and there's even a few retailers who will donate to the charity of your choice when you drop some cash in their coffers! Think of it as a charitable donation where everyone wins a little something extra at the end.
We've curated a list of some of the better Giving Tuesday spots to shop, along with some suggestions of what to get. And don't feel guilty about participating in a fifth straight day of shopping! Remember: it's for a good cause.
Pick up a planner from BestSelf to help you prep for the New Year, and they'll donate a meal through Feeding America, a non-profit that feeds over 46 million people via shelters, food pantries, soup kitchens and more. Our fave? The Self Planner, a six-month life planner that's undated, so you can start anytime—and it's printed on recycled paper.
Support girls in STEM with the purchase of a Boolean Box! 10% of the proceeds from this build-it-yourself computer engineering kit from Boolean Girl Tech supports Boolean Girl, a non-profit dedicated to teaching girls how to code.
Draper James is giving it good! Reese Witherspoon's fashion line will be donating 100% of the proceeds from purchases of the Sisterhood Collection to Girls Inc., Nashville, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering girls to achieve success. Our pick? The Draper James Sisterhood Tee.
Get cozy for the season with Ivory Ella—and do some good in the process. Purchase something from this Gen-Z mission-driven brand at 25% off, and they'll donate $10 of your purchase to Save the Elephants, an organization dedicated to securing a future for elephants. You'll also get a free tote! Don't forget to enter code GIVING25 at checkout. We're going to get the Dark Grey Sherpa Cardigan.
Get a little blingy with Melissa Joy Manning's handmade jewelry this Giving Tuesday, and they'll donate 25% of their gross sales for the day to Feeding America. We're obsessed with this jaw dropping Horizontal Set Australian Opal Ring.
Minted is a treasure trove of unique gifting ideas, thanks to its partnerships with independent artists. On Giving Tuesday, they're partnering with Christy Turlington Burns' organization Every Mother Counts, which is focused on making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother in the US and around the world. Shop the Every Mother Counts collection, and your purchase will benefit the organization. Imagine this stunning print, Mother Embrace by Kate Ahn, hanging on your wall.
Cover your peepers in style with Privé Revaux this Giving Tuesday, and you'll be benefiting RestoringVision, a non-profit global health organization that distributes glasses to people in need. for For every pair of Privé Revaux sunglasses, anti-blue light glasses, reading glasses or holiday gift card sold, a pair will be donated to one of the 2.5 billion people worldwide that suffer from uncorrected vision impairment. We're pretty sure you can't go wrong with something like The Hepburn.
Spend some money at Theory on Giving Tuesday, and they'll give 10% of all their sales to Girl Up, a UN Foundation founded charity that teaches and empowers girls to achieve equal rights across the globe. We recommend giving yourself a dose of holiday glam with their Stretch Satin Twist Top.
Snap up one of Wren + Glory's FOR A CAUSE pieces—like this Stand Out Denim Jacket—and they'll donate a $10 gift card to the charity of the customer's choice via Givz for every sale made on Giving Tuesday.
Still got the shopping bug, but want to put your cash to work for charity too? Check out 20+ Gifts That Give Back!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?