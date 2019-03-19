UPDATE!

To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel Is in the Works: What We Know

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 4:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix

UPDATE: It looks like To All the Boys I've Loved Before the sequel has hit the ground running! Smoldering star Noah Centineo tweeted from LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) that he was getting ready to travel to the set. "TATB2 here we come," he tweeted

Centineo's co-star Lana Condor re-tweeted it and wrote, " i can't wait to see ya" with some heart emojis. Well, same.

The 22-year-old actor posted videos on his Instagram Story that he was getting ready "to do a fitting" for the film. He also shared videos of him dancing around with Trezzo Mahoro, who played Lucas in the movie. 

_______

 

There's no one like you, Covey—and that's why she's heading back to the small screen. 

Fans of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, listen up, because it sounds like a To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is officially in the works. That's right—Laura Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) may be reuniting on our laptop screens sometime in the (hopefully) near future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel is "one of the first movies being discussed" as part of Paramount Pictures and Netflix's newly minted multi-picture deal. 

While much still remains up in the air about how the second movie will unfold, the first's brief credits scene featuring the final recipient of one of Laura Jean's letters, John Ambrose McClaren, may hold a clue as to where the story will go. 

Photos

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor's Cutest Moments

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix

Director Susan Johnson's previous comments on a potential sequel seem to lead that way, too. "Relationships are hard to navigate and they'll find themselves in one. And they'll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren," she told ET back in August. 

"We're so invested in Peter and Lara Jean, that seeing them go through struggles is going to be hard but also something everybody can relate to," she continued. "The next shiny face comes in and you're like, 'Oh shoot, this guy's really nice too. What do I do?'"

Plus, there's plenty of source material to work off of considering author Jenny Han penned a trilogy for the story of Laura Jean, including P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

As for the breakout stars of the first film, they're totally game to return to high school. 

Just days ago, Condor spoke on the topic of a sequel at the Vulture Festival. As she put it, "The whole cast would love to do it."

You're preaching to the choir, Lana!

(This article was originally published on Nov. 27, 2018 @ 12:29 P.M.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Movies , Netflix , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, costumes

Why Ariana Grande Is ''Committed to Positivity in Her Life''

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

The Truth About Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle's Friendship

Miley Cyrus, Isn't It Romantic Premiere, 2019

Miley Cyrus Says She's ''Ready to Party'' As She Sunbathes in the Nude

Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Face Simultaneous Scandals

Lindsey Vonn Praises Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Talks Retirement

Queen Elizabeth II & Kate Middleton Have 1st Solo Outing

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Meet the Perfectionists of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.