To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel Is in the Works: What We Know

UPDATE: It looks like To All the Boys I've Loved Before the sequel has hit the ground running! Smoldering star Noah Centineo tweeted from LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) that he was getting ready to travel to the set. "TATB2 here we come," he tweeted.

Centineo's co-star Lana Condor re-tweeted it and wrote, " i can't wait to see ya" with some heart emojis. Well, same.

The 22-year-old actor posted videos on his Instagram Story that he was getting ready "to do a fitting" for the film. He also shared videos of him dancing around with Trezzo Mahoro, who played Lucas in the movie.

There's no one like you, Covey—and that's why she's heading back to the small screen.

Fans of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, listen up, because it sounds like a To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is officially in the works. That's right—Laura Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) may be reuniting on our laptop screens sometime in the (hopefully) near future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel is "one of the first movies being discussed" as part of Paramount Pictures and Netflix's newly minted multi-picture deal.

While much still remains up in the air about how the second movie will unfold, the first's brief credits scene featuring the final recipient of one of Laura Jean's letters, John Ambrose McClaren, may hold a clue as to where the story will go.