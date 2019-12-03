Cyber Monday 2019 Deals You Can Still Get Today

Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan & Katherine Riley | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019
Black Friday and Cyber Monday did us in, but we're not mad one bit.
How could we be? We saved hundreds even thousands of dollars on big ticket items we've been eyeing all year. Come to think of it, there are a few things we didn't snag, but now wish we did. Luckily, though, it's not actually too late. That's because Cyber Week is upon us, which basically means there are tons of Cyber Monday-status deals still up for grabs from Amazon, Birchbox, Lululemon, Wayfair and more.
Don't believe us? Keep scrolling to save even more.
Amazon
SHOP NOW: Amazon's Cyber Week will offer new deals all day, every day from fashion to toys, home, electronics, Amazon devices and more.
ASOS
SHOP NOW: Get 30% off EVERYTHING! (11/28–12/3).
BaubleBar
SHOP NOW: Save 35% off sidewide (11/28-12/3).
Birchbox
SHOP NOW: Get 15% off $30+ orders, 20% off $50+ orders and 25% off $75+ orders ofor both Birchbox Beauty AND Birchbox Grooming. Plus, select full-sized products, try-it kits and limited-edition kits are also up for discounted grabs (thru 12/3).
Bluebella
SHOP NOW: Take 20–50% off select styles (11/26–12/3).
Boll & Branch
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off (no minimum) sitewide from with code CYBERMONDAY (12/2-12/4).
Boston Proper
SHOP NOW: 5 big deals & 50% off clearance + free shipping with code CYBERWOW (12/2-12/3).
ColourPop Cosmetics
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off sitewide (11/26–12/3).
CostPlus World Market
SHOP NOW: Save up to 40% off + Free Shipping on $50 online (thru 12/3).
Dormify
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off with code GIVING30 (11/26–12/3).
The Honest Company
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with code MERRY25 (11/26–12/3).
Lululemon
SHOP NOW: Score up to 50% off on leggings, tights, pants, outerwear and more; plus FREE SHIPPING and FREE RETURNS.
M.Gemi
SHOP NOW: Get up to 40% off full-price and sale items (11/25–12/3).
Make Up For Ever
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off all purchases and 30% off purchases of $120 or more sitewide (11/28–12/3).
Nine West
SHOP NOW: Take 50% off sitewide (11/26–12/3).
NYDJ
SHOP NOW: 40% off regular price & 70% off sale; free 2-day shipping + gift with purchase of $150 or more (11/27–12/3).
PrettyLittleThing
SHOP NOW: Save up to 80% off! (thru 12/4)
Shopbop
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off over 1,000 new markdowns.
Spanx
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off sitewide (11/27–12/3).
Sperry
SHOP NOW: Take up to 50% off (11/27–12/3).
Tatcha
SHOP NOW: Save 20% sitewide—including gift sets!—with promo code CYBER19 (12/2-12/4).
Theragun
SHOP NOW: Save up to $200 off of a Theragun massage device: $200 off G3PRO (33% off); $100 off G3 (25% off); $50 off Liv (20% off) No code required. (11/23-12/4)
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Enjoy up to 80% off + FREE SHIPPING. (11/22-12/6).
