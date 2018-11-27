Kourtney Kardashian Helps Luka Sabbat Celebrate His 21st Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted attending Luka Sabbat's 21st birthday party on Monday night.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been spending time with the Grown-ish actor in recent months, was photographed at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood for the birthday bash. Shortly after arriving to the party in a burgundy pantsuit, Kourtney "quickly said hello and began mingling with friends," an eyewitness tells E! News.

"Kourtney seemed to know a lot of people and was very confident and comfortable," the insider shares. "Luka was surrounded by friends coming up to him and they were all having a great time."