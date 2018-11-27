EXCLUSIVE!

This Is Us' Randall and Beth Refuse to Let Family Issues Interrupt the Campaign

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 9:45 AM

Hello, it's us again with your weekly reminder that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are just the best. 

Tonight, This Is Us' top couple (sorry Jack and Rebecca) are continuing to deal with Randall's campaign, but that doesn't mean they don't have time to at least be concerned about even their recently adopted kid. Whether they have time to actually take care of their concerns is a different story. 

We last saw Deja (Lyric Ross) texting her estranged mom again during last week's Thanksgiving episode, but in the exclusive clip above, Beth and Randall find them happily talking on the phone. 

As it always is with Deja and her mom, it's a tricky situation, and Beth and Randall don't immediately know what to do. They also don't want family troubles to get in the way of Randall's campaign, which seems like it's a recipe for a family disaster. 

Somehow, even in the midst of all this, this pair still has time to be cute as hell, however. 

"Do I hear you? You're my favorite sound in the world, of course I hear you," Randall coos to Beth, and honestly this man has our vote, even if we don't live in Pittsburgh, which is also not where Randall lives, but that doesn't seem to matter. 

Tonight's episode, titled "The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning," will show Randall debating Councilman Brown, and it also finds Kevin (Justin Hartley) arriving at the ville where his father served. We'll also see Kate (Chrissy Metz) pursuing a new opportunity, and in the past, we'll see more of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) struggling to get through to Nicky (Michael Angarano). 

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)

