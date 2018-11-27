Robert De Niro Breaks His Silence on Grace Hightower Split

Robert De Niro is speaking out following his split from wife Grace Hightower.

Multiple outlets reported last week that the Oscar winner and his wife had called it quits after more than 20 years of marriage. Now, De Niro is breaking his silence on the split reports.

"Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process," De Niro tells E! News in a statement. "I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting."