Adam Levine Conflicted Over Maroon 5 Performing at the Super Bowl

Maroon 5 is set to headline the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show—for now, at least.

While the NFL has not officially announced the rock band will be taking the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, E! News and other outlets confirmed in September Maroon 5 had booked the gig. After the news came out, rumors circulated that Pink and Rihanna had passed on the Halftime Show in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was basically blacklisted for "taking a knee" during the National Anthem.

Celebrities like Amy Schumer have urged Maroon 5 to step down, and an online petition was created to encourage the band to drop out of the show; to date, it has over 63,000 signatures.

Naturally, the band's frontman, Adam Levine, is conflicted about how to proceed. For months, the singer—who has been named Variety's 2018 Hitmaker of the Year—batted away questions about the band's involvement. Now, he tells the magazine, "I'm still formulating a lot of things."