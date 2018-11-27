Why Jada Pinkett Smith Says Divorcing Will Smith Is "Never an Option"

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have gone through a series of ups and downs over the course of their two decades of marriage. But on Monday's episode of Red Table Talk, the actress revealed why divorce is "never an option."

At one point during the episode, Jada recalled her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, asking her why she and Will hadn't split.

"One of the ideas for me is that we've built such a beautiful community," the Girls Trip star replied. "We've built such a beautiful family and our survival—we do well together. And then breaking that group and community up, for me, it's just never an option. I'm just like ‘No subtraction. If you need to add, go ahead. But I don't see the necessity of subtraction.'"

Earlier in the episode, Jada explained that a partnership is about "a lot more than romance."

"It has a lot to do with survival, resources, and just having somebody or somebodies by you that can help you figure it out," she explained. "Everybody needs that and you know, it's only for you decide how you need it and who you need it from."