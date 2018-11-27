Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha Enjoy a Rare Date Night

It's not often that Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha are seen together in public.

Last night, Washington hosted a screening of Barry Jenkins' romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk at the Landmark 57 Theatre in New York City—and the actress brought her husband as her date. The couple posed for a picture with one of the film's stars, Stephan James, and the trio also snapped a photo with Jenkins and actress Kiki Layne. That same night, If Beale Street Could Talk was nominated in three categories at the Gotham Awards—Audience Award, Best Feature and Breakthrough Actor (Layne)—but the critically acclaimed film lost in each category.

Annapurna Pictures' If Beale Street Could Talk—which also stars Michael Beach, Colman Domingo, Dave Franco, Brian Tyree Henry, Regina King, Diego Luna, Teyonah Parris, Pedro Pascal, Emily Rios, Ed Skrein and Finn Wittrock—will premiere in theaters nationwide Dec. 14.