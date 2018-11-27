Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha Enjoy a Rare Date Night

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 4:55 AM
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
It's not often that Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha are seen together in public.
Last night, Washington hosted a screening of Barry Jenkins' romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk at the Landmark 57 Theatre in New York City—and the actress brought her husband as her date. The couple posed for a picture with one of the film's stars, Stephan James, and the trio also snapped a photo with Jenkins and actress Kiki Layne. That same night, If Beale Street Could Talk was nominated in three categories at the Gotham Awards—Audience Award, Best Feature and Breakthrough Actor (Layne)—but the critically acclaimed film lost in each category.
Annapurna Pictures' If Beale Street Could Talk—which also stars Michael Beach, Colman Domingo, Dave Franco, Brian Tyree Henry, Regina King, Diego Luna, Teyonah Parris, Pedro Pascal, Emily Rios, Ed Skrein and Finn Wittrock—will premiere in theaters nationwide Dec. 14.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Washington, who currently stars on Broadway in the play American Son, has been friendly with Jenkins for a long time. She even presented him with the Robert Altman Award at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards, calling Moonlight a film "extraordinary in its power and honesty."
"Dear Lord, I love this movie," the actress added. "In witnessing it, we are forever transformed."
If Beale Street Could Talk is nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards: Best Feature, Best Director (Jenkins) and Best Supporting Female (King). Winners will be revealed Feb. 23, 2019.
Asomugha, meanwhile, has been making a name for himself in the entertainment industry after retiring from the NFL in 2013. Last year, he produced and starred in the crime drama Crown Heights—and even received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male.
