8 Biggest Bombshells From Amanda Bynes' Tell-All Interview

Amanda Bynes is ready to speak her truth.

It's no secret that the former Nickelodeon child star has had her ups and downs in the Hollywood spotlight.

Between troubles with the police to erratic tweets that had more than a few followers shaking their heads, the actress appeared to be on a downward spiral for several years.

But in PAPER's annual "Break the Internet" issue, Amanda is finally answering the questions so many people wanted answers to—and she's doing it on her terms.

For starters, the 32-year-old is proud to say she's focused on her education at Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise. And yes, she's pleased to confirm that she's almost four years sober.

We compiled some of Amanda's biggest confessions from her rare interview below. Get ready to hear from an actress ready to live her best life going forward.