Donald Glover and Rihanna's On-Screen Chemistry Is Undeniable in Guava Island First Look

Donald Glover is finally ready to give fans a tease of his top-secret project.

It appears the Hollywood star treated attendees of his PHAROS Festival in New Zealand to a first look at Guava Island starring Rihanna over the weekend.

While the footage is only from social media, it's finally a tease to a movie project that is believed to feature Donald and Rihanna as love interests.

Based on the teaser, Donald is ready to sing his heart out before he's taken hostage in a mysterious city.

"We live in paradise but none of us actually have the time or the means to live here," he is heard repeating in the clip. "We work hard. We deserve a day off. "