Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 Schedule Is Here

The movie programming for the 25 days includes the premiere of Tyra Banks ' Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, a sequel to the 2000 movie about a doll who comes to life, old favorites like The Family Stone, The Holiday and The Santa Clause, and new Christmas flick No Sleep ‘Til Christmas. Married couple Dave Annable and Odette Annable star in No Sleep ‘Til Christmas as two insomniac strangers who discover they can fall asleep next to each other. As you can predict, sparks fly.

Just when you thought you were beginning to get tired of holiday movies, it's Freeform's time to shine with 25 Days of Christmas. The network's annual holiday programming event kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 1 and lasts until Tuesday, Dec. 25.

Saturday, Dec. 1

7 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:05 a.m. Home Alone 3

11:15 a.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

1:15 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

3:20 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

5:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:35 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. Life-Size



Sunday, Dec. 2

7 a.m. Home Alone 3

9 a.m. Eight Crazy Nights

11 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

1:05 p.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

2:35 p.m. Life-Size

4:40 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

11 p.m. The Holiday



Monday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

9 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12 p.m. The Truth About Christmas

2:10 p.m. The Holiday

5:25 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

7:25 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:30 p.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

12 a.m. The Family Stone

Tuesday, Dec. 4

7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 a.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

11:30 a.m. Love the Coopers

2:05 p.m. The Family Stone

4:10 p.m. This Christmas

6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. Home Alone 3



Wednesday, Dec. 5

7 a.m. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

9 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol

11 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

12 p.m. Home Alone 3

2 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

4:05 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:10 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

12 a.m. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Disney/Pixar Thursday, Dec. 6

7 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol

7:30 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

12 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

2:05 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

3:10 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

6:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story

8:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2

12 a.m. Call Me Claus



Friday, Dec. 7

7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

11 a.m. Call Me Claus

1:10 p.m. Unaccompanied Minors

3:15 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story

5:15 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2

7:20 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:50 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

11:55 p.m. A Belle for Christmas



Saturday, Dec. 8

7a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

8 a.m. A Belle for Christmas

10:10 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

12:15 p.m. Deck the Halls

2:20 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:25 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3

8 p.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

9 p.m. The Santa Clause

11 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Sunday, Dec. 9

7 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

7:30 a.m. Deck the Halls

9:30 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

10:35 a.m. Life-Size

12:40 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

2:45 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:50 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:35 p.m. Love the Coopers



Monday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. This Christmas

11 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

12 p.m. Love the Coopers

2:35 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

4:40 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9 p.m. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

12 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs



Tuesday, Dec. 11

7 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

7:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

11 a.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

12:35 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

2:40 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

6:25 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

8:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo

12 a.m. Beethoven's Christmas Adventure



Wednesday, Dec. 12

7 a.m. Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

11:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

1:30 p.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

3 p.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

4:30 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

6:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo

9 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

12 a.m. Call Me Claus

Disney Thursday, Dec. 13

7 a.m. Call Me Claus

11 a.m. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

1:05 p.m. This Christmas

3:40 p.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

5:45 p.m. The Holiday

8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause

12 a.m. Deck the Halls



Friday, Dec. 14

7 a.m. The Family Stone

11 a.m. Angels Sing

1:05 p.m. The Mistle-tones

3:10 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

5:15 p.m. Deck the Halls

7:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30 p.m. The Family Stone



Saturday, Dec. 15

7 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol

7:30 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

9 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

12:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story

4:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2

6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve



Sunday, Dec. 16

7 a.m. A Belle for Christmas

9 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

11 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story

2 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2

4:05 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3

6:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

11:20 p.m. A Miracle on Christmas Lake



Monday, Dec. 17

7 a.m. Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

9 a.m. Angels Sing

11 a.m. Call Me Claus

1 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

3:05 p.m. Deck the Halls

5:10 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

7:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. Paddington

12 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Columbia/Simon Mein Tuesday, Dec. 18

7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol

8 a.m. Call Me Claus

10 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:35 a.m. Paddington

1:35 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

3:40 p.m. The Truth About Christmas

5:45 p.m. The Holiday

8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause

12 a.m. 12 Dates of Christmas



Wednesday, Dec. 19

7a.m. Snow

9a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11a.m. The Family Stone

1p.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

2p.m. The Holiday

5:05p.m. The Santa Clause

7:10p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles

11:55p.m. Life-Size



Thursday, Dec. 20

7 a.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

8:30 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

10 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

11:30 a.m. Life-Size

1:30 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

3:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

6:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles

9:20 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

11:25 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

1:30 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol



Friday, Dec. 21

7 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10 a.m. The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special

10:30 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

11 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol

11:30 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:30 p.m. Love the Coopers

3 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

5:05 p.m. The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

