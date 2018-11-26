Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 Schedule Is Here

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 11:44 AM

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform

Just when you thought you were beginning to get tired of holiday movies, it's Freeform's time to shine with 25 Days of Christmas. The network's annual holiday programming event kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 1 and lasts until Tuesday, Dec. 25.

The movie programming for the 25 days includes the premiere of Tyra Banks' Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, a sequel to the 2000 movie about a doll who comes to life, old favorites like The Family Stone, The Holiday and The Santa Clause, and new Christmas flick No Sleep ‘Til Christmas. Married couple Dave Annable and Odette Annable star in No Sleep ‘Til Christmas as two insomniac strangers who discover they can fall asleep next to each other. As you can predict, sparks fly.

Photos

25 Days of Christmas 2018 Guide

See the full schedule below.

25 Days of Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 1
7 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9:05 a.m. Home Alone 3
11:15 a.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
1:15 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3:20 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
 5:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:35 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 p.m. Life-Size

Sunday, Dec. 2
7 a.m. Home Alone 3
9 a.m. Eight Crazy Nights
11 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
1:05 p.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
2:35 p.m. Life-Size
4:40 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
11 p.m. The Holiday

Monday, Dec. 3
7 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
9 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12 p.m. The Truth About Christmas
2:10 p.m. The Holiday
5:25 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
7:25 p.m. The Santa Clause
9:30 p.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
12 a.m. The Family Stone

25 Days of Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 4
7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8 a.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
11:30 a.m. Love the Coopers
2:05 p.m. The Family Stone
4:10 p.m. This Christmas
6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12 a.m. Home Alone 3

Wednesday, Dec. 5
7 a.m. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
9 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol
11 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12 p.m. Home Alone 3
2 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
4:05 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:10 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
12 a.m. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Toy Story

Disney/Pixar

Thursday, Dec. 6
7 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
12 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
2:05 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
3:10 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
6:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story
8:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2
12 a.m. Call Me Claus

Friday, Dec. 7
7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
11 a.m. Call Me Claus
1:10 p.m. Unaccompanied Minors
3:15 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story
5:15 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2
7:20 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3
9:50 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
11:55 p.m. A Belle for Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 8
7a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
8 a.m. A Belle for Christmas
10:10 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
12:15 p.m. Deck the Halls
2:20 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:25 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3
8 p.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
9 p.m. The Santa Clause
11 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

25 Days of Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 9
7 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30 a.m. Deck the Halls
9:30 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
10:35 a.m. Life-Size
12:40 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
2:45 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
4:50 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:35 p.m. Love the Coopers

Monday, Dec. 10
7 a.m. This Christmas
11 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12 p.m. Love the Coopers
2:35 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
4:40 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9 p.m. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
12 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

Tuesday, Dec. 11
7 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
11 a.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
12:35 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
2:40 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
6:25 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift
8:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
12 a.m. Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Wednesday, Dec. 12
7 a.m. Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
11:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
1:30 p.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
3 p.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift
6:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
9 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
12 a.m. Call Me Claus

25 Days of Christmas

Disney

Thursday, Dec. 13
7 a.m. Call Me Claus
11 a.m. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
1:05 p.m. This Christmas
3:40 p.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
5:45 p.m. The Holiday
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause
12 a.m. Deck the Halls

Friday, Dec. 14
7 a.m. The Family Stone
11 a.m. Angels Sing
1:05 p.m. The Mistle-tones
3:10 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
5:15 p.m. Deck the Halls
7:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30 p.m. The Family Stone

Saturday, Dec. 15
7 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30 a.m.  Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
12:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story
4:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2
6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3
9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Sunday, Dec. 16
7 a.m. A Belle for Christmas
9 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
11 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story
2 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2
4:05 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3
6:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
11:20 p.m. A Miracle on Christmas Lake

Monday, Dec. 17
7 a.m. Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
9 a.m. Angels Sing
11 a.m. Call Me Claus
1 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3:05 p.m. Deck the Halls
5:10 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
7:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 p.m. Paddington
12 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

The Holiday

Columbia/Simon Mein

Tuesday, Dec. 18
7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol
8 a.m. Call Me Claus
10 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:35 a.m. Paddington
1:35 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
3:40 p.m. The Truth About Christmas
5:45 p.m. The Holiday
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause
12 a.m. 12 Dates of Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 19
7a.m. Snow
9a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze
11a.m. The Family Stone
1p.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
2p.m. The Holiday
5:05p.m. The Santa Clause
7:10p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
11:55p.m. Life-Size

Thursday, Dec. 20
7 a.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
8:30 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
10 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
11:30 a.m. Life-Size
1:30 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
3:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:35 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
6:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
9:20 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift
11:25 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
1:30 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol

Friday, Dec. 21
7 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10 a.m. The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special
10:30 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
11 a.m. Mickey's Christmas Carol
11:30 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:30 p.m. Love the Coopers
3 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift
5:05 p.m. The Santa Clause
7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 p.m. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

25 Days of Christmas

Disney

Saturday, Dec. 22
7 a.m. A Miracle on Christmas Lake
9:40 a.m. The Santa Clause
11:50 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
2:25 p.m. Disney's Prep & Landing
2:55 p.m. Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
3:25 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7:45 p.m. The Santa Clause
9:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, Dec. 23
7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
9:40 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:45 a.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
12:15 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
1:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
3 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
5:05 p.m. The Santa Clause
7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Monday, Dec. 24
7:30 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
12:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:05 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
4:10 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause
12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 25
7 a.m. Disney's Prep & Landing
7:30 a.m. Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
8 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:40 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
4:45 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55 p.m. Disney's The Lion King (1994)
12 a.m. Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

