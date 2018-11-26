The Crown Season 3's Investiture of Prince Charles Looks So Accurate We're Shook

WENN.com
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 8:25 AM
WENN.com
It seems The Crown season three is speeding right through the radical 1960s.
In the above photo, which was taken on set, The Favourite and Night Manager star Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II is seen alongside Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles on his investiture. The real event, which took place at Caernarfon Castle, happened July 1, 1969. An investiture is a ceremony where rank or honors are formally conferred on a person. In Prince Charles' case, it was Prince of Wales.
See The Crown's version above and the real Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles below. They really nailed the costuming, especially the Queen's headpiece and the Prince of Wales' cape. And yes, O'Connor, whose other TV credits include Ripper Street and Peaky Blinders, has already commented on his ears matching the famous royal's.
"I am thrilled to be joining the firm for the next installment of The Crown. Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in," O'Connor said in a statement when his casting was announced.
Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
There's no premiere date for season three of The Crown aside from sometime in 2019, but the Netflix drama has been filming for several months. The first two seasons were set in the 1950s and early 1960s, season three will pick up later in the 1960s and go through the 1970s.
As has always been the plans of producers, the new season features an entirely new cast.
Colman replaces Emmy-winning Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, Marion Bailey is playing the Queen Mother in place of Victoria Hamilton, Jason Watkins is the era's prime minister Harold Wilson, Tobias Menzies of Outlander fame is taking over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith, Erin Doherty is Princess Anne, Ben Daniels is taking over the role of Antony Armstrong-Jones from Matthew Goode, Emerald Fennell is Camilla Parker Bowles, and the role of Princess Margaret is going from Vanessa Kirby to Helena Bonham Carter.
