Ryan Seacrest, Ciara, Lucy Hale and More Stars to Headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

2019 is quickly approaching, which means it's time to get started on planning those New Year's Eve festivities.

E! News can exclusively report that Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for the thirteenth time. Seacrest will be joined alongside Jenny McCarthy at Time's Square in New York City with the iconic "ball drop" at the stroke of midnight.

As Seacrest and McCarthy prepare for 2019 in New York, Ciara will be hosting the West Coast party in Hollywood. She'll be joined by some huge names in music that will undoubtedly help the new year start off on a lively note. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lauren Alaina, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Halsey, Weezer, Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Charlie Puthwill be rocking the house in Hollywood.

The festivities will also feature a performance by Macklemore with Skylar Grey presented by Planet Fitness, and a special collaboration from The Chainsmokers featuring Kelsea Ballerini.