Ryan Seacrest, Ciara, Lucy Hale and More Stars to Headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 5:30 AM
2019 is quickly approaching, which means it's time to get started on planning those New Year's Eve festivities.
E! News can exclusively report that Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for the thirteenth time. Seacrest will be joined alongside Jenny McCarthy at Time's Square in New York City with the iconic "ball drop" at the stroke of midnight.
As Seacrest and McCarthy prepare for 2019 in New York, Ciara will be hosting the West Coast party in Hollywood. She'll be joined by some huge names in music that will undoubtedly help the new year start off on a lively note. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lauren Alaina, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Halsey, Weezer, Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Charlie Puthwill be rocking the house in Hollywood.
The festivities will also feature a performance by Macklemore with Skylar Grey presented by Planet Fitness, and a special collaboration from The Chainsmokers featuring Kelsea Ballerini.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve isn't just confined to each of the coasts, either. Pretty Little Liars starLucy Hale will be reporting in from New Orleans, where she and other viewers will wait for the fleur-de-lis to drop at the famous Jackson Square.
New Year's Rockin' Eve begins at 8 p.m. EST on Monday, December 31 on ABC. "For 47 years, New Year's Rockin' Eve has been America's biggest and most watched party of the year," Executive Producer and Vice President of Programming and Development of Dick Clark productions Mark Bracco said in a statement. "We're thrilled that Ryan, Jenny, Ciara and Lucy are back to help America usher in the New Year, along with a stellar lineup of the year's hottest musical artists."
Getty Images for iHeartMedia
2019 marks the 47th year for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and will span five-and-a-half hours into the new year.
Happy almost 2019!
