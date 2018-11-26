Everything We Know About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

Pre-Wedding Festivities: In late October, Chopra enjoyed a bridal shower hosted by bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey at Tiffany's Blue Box Café in New York City. For the celebration, Chopra donned a strapless gown from Marchesa's Spring 2018 collection, which resembled a wedding dress. Days later, Chopra and her closest pals, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, flew to Amsterdam for her bachelorette party.

Earlier this month, Jonas shared the names of five of his groomsmen who will be by his side as he ties the knot with Chopra. Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas are among the chosen groomsmen, as are his Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker and Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra. The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of his gift to his groomsmen, Lime Bike scooters. "I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll – so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help," Jonas captioned the post.

"Nick has 11 groomsmen," a source told E! News. "He worked with Lime Bike to create custom scooters as gifts for each one of them. Nick also created a custom scooter for himself."

The scooters were given to Jonas' groomsmen prior to embarking on his bachelor party.