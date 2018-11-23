Um, Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Get Matching Post-Breakup Tattoos?

Even after calling off their engagement, Ariana Grandeand Pete Davidson are still holding on to a piece of each other.

The pop singer has covered up several tattoos she got in honor of her ex beau, but it appears as if her most recent touchup actually matches a new tattoo of Pete's. Millennials, right?

Let's break it down: Shortly before news of their split made headlines more than a month ago, the SNL star covered up a tattoo inspired by Ariana's Dangerous Woman album with a large black heart. Now, Ariana is rocking an eerily similar black heart on her finger, where a tiny tattoo of Pete's name was once inked.

The "Sweetener" singer showed off the tattoo while promoting her upcoming music video for "Thank U, Next."

While Ariana and Pete's coordinating ink could be purely coincidental, there's no denying the black heart has become somewhat symbolic for the newly single artist.