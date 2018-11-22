See Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi's Stunning Family Portrait

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, shared a different, older family photo with her Instagram followers. "Happy Thanksgiving guys! I am so thankful for all of you. Thank you for all of your love and support always. What a gift life is. Enjoy every precious moment. I am so thankful for and cherish these six amazing blessings and all of my beautiful grandchildren. I give thanks to God every single day," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in her caption. "I love you."

On Wednesday, Kylie shared her excitement for the holiday, tweeting, "Can't wait to eat my body weight in Thanksgiving food tomorrow. But on that note I feel very thankful I was able to provide Thanksgiving meals this year to people in need of one. It's important we spread the love." Of course, the reality star also reminded her Twitter followers, "Thankful for you guys."