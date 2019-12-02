9 Cyber Monday 2019 Beauty Deals That Are Too Good to Pass Up

by Carly Milne & Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 3:30 AM
Cyber Week 2019 is officially underway, and there's no better time to stock up on beauty faves—or add to your growing collection with new additions. With such great deals from retailers like Sephora, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few, how can you resist?
So get your glow on, put your tresses in check, make yourself smell amazing and practice a little of that self-love everyone is talking about with our favorite picks for the best beauty deals on Cyber Monday. Trust us: Your beauty cabinet will thank you (and so will your bank account)!
Forget chocolate—this is the kind of advent calendar we can get behind! Behind each door sits a luxury sample from brands including Mario Badescu, Sunday Riley, Pixi, Jurlique and many others.
Get that head-to-toe glow with this set of body scrubs and body oil, featuring skin-happy ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and more.
Tame those flyaways and make your mane shine with this cult favorite hair brush, known the world over for its ability to stimulate circulation and exfoliate your scalp.
Whether you're mermaid obsessed or you just want to get your face on point, this five-piece make-up brush set will get you on the right track—and it's vegan and cruelty-free, too.
Highly pigmented? Check. Lightweight and airy? Check. Natural matte finish? Check. And if that's not enough to sell you on this foundation, it also has antioxidants that can diminish damage, and titanium dioxide to shield you from harmful UV rays.
Not only is this luscious gloss is deliciously pink, but it plumps, nourishes and hydrates, so you're ready for whoever might meet you under the mistletoe.
When you want to glow for the gods but you don't want to be seen from space, this trio of luminizers—valued at $126—has you covered. And there's even a brush that comes with the set, so you have everything you need to shine.
Layer your scents like a pro with this set, featuring Soir D'orient Eau de Parfum and moisturizing body cream. They'll smell you coming from a mile away… in a good way!
Get your tresses in check with this lightweight hair dryer that reduces drying time up to 70% and delivers negative ions and far-infrared heat for smooth, frizz-free results. It's the perfect tool for holiday party season prep.
