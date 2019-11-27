14 Amazing Cyber Monday Deals You Can Actually Get Now

by Carly Milne & Taylor Stephan | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 4:30 AM

E-Comm: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just in case you didn't know, the season of sales is upon us. But as you're prepping for Turkey Day and making your holiday shopping plans, know this: the best Cyber Monday deals are already available, and you can shop them right now!

While some stores are dropping their Black Friday sales early, others are going the extra mile and adding in Cyber Monday for good measure. Hot spots like Shopbop, Nasty Gal, Sephora, Saks Off 5th and others are offering a slew of goodies from 20 to 80% off regular price! So why wait until Monday? Grab ‘em now before they're gone—and then you can enjoy your Thanksgiving feast in peace.

Looking for suggestions on what to nab? We picked out a few things we loved:

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Make your grill gleam with the toothbrush that's rumored to be a fave of some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$230
$190 Amazon
Build Your Own 18K Gold Vermeil Necklace Set of 4

Grab this set of necklaces and stack ‘em up or strip ‘em down—you've got four to choose from, so you can mix up your style as you choose.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$98
$64 BaubleBar
T3 SinglePass Luxe 1-Inch Ionic Straightening & Styling Flat Iron in White/Rose Gold

A favorite brand of celebrity hairstylists, this flat iron will press your tresses into pin-straight goodness without trashing your hair in the process.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$180
$120 Bed Bath & Beyond
Google WiFi in White

Give your wifi a powerful boost and connect everything you own to it—without the worry of losing your signal, even during a marathon binge-watch.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$129
$99 Bed Bath & Beyond
Dreamer 36 With Rivets

Edgy but classic, grab this bag and wow ‘em with your style—and how much you can fit into its three-compartment construction without it looking bulky.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$695
$348 Coach
Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask

Give your dry winter skin a drink of this amazing sleeping mask, which softens, nourishes, and eliminates dullness and dryness while you're catching your zzzzzz's.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$45
$36 Glow Recipe
Sequin Them Over Wrap Midi Dress

Show yourself off in some top-notch holiday glamour in this shimmery number with a deep V and relaxed silhouette—y'know, in case you need to visit the dessert buffet more than once.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$160
$64 Nasty Gal
Oliver Peoples 58MM Aviator Sunglasses

You can't beat a classic pair of aviators! Dressed up or down, they'll look good no matter if you're brunching with friends or escaping the paparazzi.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$415
$120 Saks Off 5th
Ugg Shearling & Suede Earmuffs

Uggs for your ears? It's a thing! Beat the winter chill with this chic pair of earmuffs, lined with classic Ugg shearling and accented with buttery soft suede.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$85
$38 Saks Off 5th
Marc Jacobs PVC Continental Wallet

Not into leather, but need a wallet? Marc Jacobs has your back—and your credit cards—with this stylish PVC number that can hold everything you need, and more.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$150
$38 Saks Off 5th
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Travel Trio

Numerous stars are big fans of Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion, but you can get on the brand bandwagon with this trio of yummy facial sprays, featuring ingredients like rosewater, lavender and green tea.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$15 Sephora
Laneige Kiss Me Day And Night

Prep your pucker for New Year's Eve with this mini-kit featuring Laneige's best lip hydrators and balms, designed to combat dryness, dullness and uneven texture.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$18 Sephora
Carolina Amato Knit Texting Cashmere Mittens

Sometimes you can't wait until you get somewhere warm to send that all-important text! If that's you—or your bestie—grab a pair of these mittens, featuring a pop top that lets you reveal your digits without losing your warmth.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$106
$74 Shopbop
adidas Originals by Alexander Wang AW Wangbody Run Sneakers

Two iconic brands, one outstanding collaboration! Get your kicks with these adidasxWang sneaks featuring bungee laces, a textured rubber sole, and classic black and white streetwear styling.

Shop Cyber Monday Deals Now
$220
$66 Shopbop

Looking for more holiday shopping inspiration, or just some great sales? Check out our Black Friday round-up!

