LFO's Last Living Member Mourns Devin Lima's Death With Heartbreaking Tribute

Musician Brad Fischetti, the last surviving member of LFO, is mourning the recent death of friend and band mate Devin Lima.

"It is with a truly broken heart that that I confirm that Harold 'Devin' Lima passed away early this morning after a valiant battle with cancer," he told E! News in a statement.

Fischetti continued, "Devin, as the world knows him, was an extraordinary talent, a doting father to his six children, and a loving partner to their mother. He was a beloved son and brother and a friend to so many. On behalf of the LFO family, thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, media, and those in the music industry."

The 41-year-old died on Wednesday after a yearlong battle with stage four adrenal cancer. His death comes eight years after band mate Rich Cronin passed away at age 36 after battling leukemia.

In a heartbreaking twist to the story, Brad also revealed the last conversation he had with Devin.