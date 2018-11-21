Lili Reinhart Takes Cole Sprouse Home for Thanksgiving

Instagram
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are taking another big step in their relationship.
The couple traveled to Reinhart's home to spend Thanksgiving together. The Betty Cooper actress posted photos on her Instagram stories of her beau hanging out with her cute dogs outside in a yard. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but then her family moved to North Carolina when she was a teenager, according to Teen Vogue.
Aside from the adorable canines and Sprouse looking stylish in a tan jacket, the fall foliage was on full, beautiful display. Sprouse and the dog had matching coats!
The Riverdale co-stars have been together since 2017 after they were first spotted looking like a couple at Comic-Con and made their official red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala. Since then, the two have traveled to far-flung places together (and solved some major Riverdale mysteries—hello, the Black Hood?) and aren't shy about showing their affection for one another on social media.
However, just because they don't mind Instagram PDA, it doesn't mean Reinhart is ready to talk too openly about her romance with Sprouse.
Reinhart was the cover of Teen Vogue's October issue and gave an explanation as to why fans don't know too much about her love life. "I keep my relationship private because it's just between two people, and that's the way it should be," she told the magazine. "It's not like I'm trying to dangle my relationship in front of people's faces like, 'you don't know anything about us.' It's just, you don't need to know. People feel like they're owed that, and you're absolutely not owed anything by me."
She did, however, reveal something that she really appreciates about her boyfriend. She said, "I like to go on adventures with Cole. Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?' He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful."
Sprouse doubles as a photographer and often shares very personal and raw pictures of his girlfriend. Although Sprouse refers to her as his "muse," it wasn't necessarily love at first sight—or sound. Reinhart told Glamour in September. "I thought his voice was annoying. That was my first impression, I was like, 'That guy's got an annoying voice.' And now it's grown on me I guess."
It took the former Disney star and his "annoying" voice a while to warm up to Reinhart. He told the magazine, "Lili was a tough egg to crack, she's very shy at first, reserved, and I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly."
He then described how she's an inspiration to him. He added, "And she's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is, she inspires excellence out of everybody she works with."
Happy Thanksgiving!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM