Kim Kardashian Helped This Grad Student Land 3 Job Interviews Without Even Knowing It

Kim Kardashian is changing lives one tweet at a time.

On Wednesday, Twitter user and avid Kim K fan Chris Sumlin revealed how the KKW Cosmetics founder is helping him land the job of his dreams.

On his already impressive resumé, the Boston University graduate boasted about Kim retweeting his grad school paper, which led to some surprising results. "I've already booked THREE job interviews in less than a week," he shared. "This woman's influence is helping me a secure a bag."

And it wasn't long before the tweet went viral. Pretty soon it ended up on Kim K's timeline and, of course, the makeup mogul had to wish him luck on his job search. The 38-year-old told Chris, "Good luck! I hope you get the jobs!"

Naturally, Sumlin added the newest tweet from Kim to his growing list of achievements.