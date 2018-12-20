Emily Blunt's Style Is as Sweet as a Spoon Full of Sugar

Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 11:05 AM
Getty Images
Emily Blunt's style is making us very excited for red carpet season.
Just before award shows like the Golden Globes take our attention, the actress proved her style prowess with a series of epic looks to promote her new film, Mary Poppins Returns. This comes as no surprise as her looks are always polished and unique. Since the days of The Devil Wears Prada, we've had a keen eye on her fashion. She brings edge and sass to timeless styles and remains unafraid to rock sequins or bold prints.
In this month alone, she's worn a polka dot dress with an asymmetrical hem that gave new life to the print, a one-shoulder jumpsuit that's perfect for the holidays and a metallic sequined set, complete by a crop top and maxi skirt that stunned on the red carpet.
Check out her best looks below!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In Dundas.
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
In Oscar de la Renta.
BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
In David Koma.
Article continues below
Gotham/GC Images
In Michael Kors.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
In Schiaparelli Hate Couture.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
In Alexander McQueen.
Article continues below
Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage
In Stella McCartney.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In Prada.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In Prada.
Article continues below
Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage
In Calvin Klein.
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
In Prada.
DyD Fotografos/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
In Giambattista Valli.
Article continues below
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In Michael Kors Collection.
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
In Alexander McQueen.
Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic
In Elisabetta Franchi.
Article continues below
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Audi
In Jenny Packham.
Lionel Hahn/ABAC/startraksphoto.com
In Stella McCartney at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
In Peter Pilotto.
Article continues below
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
In Prada.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Variety
In Peter Pilotto.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
In Christopher Kane.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for A&E Network
In Pucci.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Michael Kors.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for IWC
In Lanvin.
Article continues below
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DIFF
In Zuhair Murad.
Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for IWC
In Pucci.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In Prada.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
In David Koma.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
In Osman.
Article continues below
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
In Christian Dior.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
In Zac Posen.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In a color befitting the evening, Emily joins the ranks of red carpet royalty in a golden Micheal Kors cut-out gown at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.
Article continues below
Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA
With hubby John Krasinski on her arm, the actress wears a black Carolina Herrera gown paired with popping bubblegum eye shadow at the 2013 Met Gala.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Miu Miu.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
In Emilio Pucci.
Article continues below
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
In Calvin Klein.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?