Emily Blunt's Style Is as Sweet as a Spoon Full of Sugar

Emily Blunt's style is making us very excited for red carpet season.

Just before award shows like the Golden Globes take our attention, the actress proved her style prowess with a series of epic looks to promote her new film, Mary Poppins Returns. This comes as no surprise as her looks are always polished and unique. Since the days of The Devil Wears Prada, we've had a keen eye on her fashion. She brings edge and sass to timeless styles and remains unafraid to rock sequins or bold prints.

In this month alone, she's worn a polka dot dress with an asymmetrical hem that gave new life to the print, a one-shoulder jumpsuit that's perfect for the holidays and a metallic sequined set, complete by a crop top and maxi skirt that stunned on the red carpet.