Piers Morgan Is in a Twitter War With Ariana Grande—and Her Mom!

Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to Piers Morgan.

The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to fire back at the journalist after seeing his critical comments about Little Mix and Ellen DeGeneres. It all started on Monday when Morgan criticized DeGeneres' montage of celebrity men, in celebration of International Men's Day.

"Ellen drooling today over famous men's bodies on #InternationalMensDay2018. Yet I've been abused all day for complimenting @hollywills on her legs," Morgan tweeted. "The hypocrisy of modern feminism laid bare.."

The following day, Morgan returned to Twitter to criticize Little Mix over a recent promo photo for their upcoming album. The photo shows the group stripped down with critical words written on them like "weak" and "slutty."