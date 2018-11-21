Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Diana Would Have Been "So Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 8:33 AM

Princess Diana, Butterfly Earrings

Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

It's been over two decades since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash at the age of 36. Royal admirers have since watched Prince William and Prince Harry carry on their mother's legacy and honor her as they've experienced life's many milestones, including their marriages to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively.

On Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, remembered the late Princess of Wales and opened up about how much she would have "loved every moment" of their royal weddings and would have been "so proud" of her sons.

"Even before they got married, Diana would have been just literally going 'I can't believe these boys have done so well,'" Ferguson said. "They are such a credit to her, incredible."

Ferguson also suspected Diana would have been quite fond of her daughters-in-laws.

"She had this enormous compassion, and I honestly think she'd be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine, as well," she said. "She'd want to embrace them and say, 'You're doing well.'"

Prince Harry Continues Princess Diana's Legacy With a Powerful PSA

While Ferguson was not invited to William and Kate's 2011 nuptials, she was invited to Meghan and Harry's big day.

"It was very kind of them," she said in regard to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's gesture. "I can't thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking." 

She even admitted she teared up when she received cheers from the crowds upon her arrival.

"I felt that sense of support from the crowds, which was very kind," she said.

 

She also credited Queen Elizabeth II with including her in the big day and continuing to show her graciousness 22 years after her public divorce from Her Majesty's son, Prince Andrew.

"I think that Her Majesty is an incredible lady," she said. "What an icon to the country and one of the finest people in the world I've ever met. I think that Her Majesty leads by such example that to [be] so inclusive, to include me, is a wonderful gesture." 

Watch the video to see Ferguson look back on the royal weddings and remember Diana.

