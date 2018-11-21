Dolce & Gabbana Cancels China Show Amid Racism Controversy

Amid mounting controversy, Dolce & Gabbana's "The Great Show" has been called off.

According to multiple reports, the Italian luxury fashion brand's show, marketed as a "tribute to China" and slated to take place in Shanghai on Wednesday, was canceled just hours ahead of the scheduled event. Per CNN, the brand's official Weibo account announced that the event has been postponed.

The news comes amid a social media firestorm against the label and it's co-founder, Stefano Gabbana. Ahead of the show, the brand debuted three episodes of an "Eating With Chopsticks" social media video series, in which a model is depicted eating various Italian foods, like spaghetti and a slice of pizza, with chopsticks.

In the background, a narrator reportedly offers instructions in Chinese, such as "don't attempt to use the chopsticks as knives," according to CNN. The videos were reportedly taken down from the brand's Weibo account, but remain on their social media accounts.