Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West Is "Bothered" by Her Sexy Photos

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 4:35 AM

Kim Kardashian, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Millions of people "like" Kim Kardashian's sexy selfies, but Kanye West isn't one of them.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show today, where she was asked about a particular image that featured her baking in her bra and underwear. "OK, well...I was really baking brownies and birthday cake for my friend. I took a girls' trip to Palm Springs. That outfit I probably had under sweats, but sometimes you gotta do some things for the 'gram—for the Instagram," the 38-year-old E! star said. "You know, we do little impromptu photo shoots just for Instagram—but I wasn't walking around baking like that."

"I see," DeGeneres said. "Because you could burn yourself!"

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Naked Photos

"And you could get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that!" Kardashian added, noting that "it does" upset West on occasion. "It's like half and half. Because he always wants me to be me and feel confident, and we're having fun, but it also bothers him."

"But then you still do it?" DeGeneres asked.

"I go through waves," said Kardashian, who has a whopping 120 million Instagram followers. "Sometimes I'm like, 'OK, I'll be more conservative on my Instagram.' And sometimes I really have to get something out if I'm feeling good about myself for I've been working out really hard. And then I'll post something and he'll get upset. Then we'll just, you know...it's a cycle."

Check your local listings to find out when The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs in your area.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kardashian News , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
