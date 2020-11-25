Cook Like a Kardashian: Get Kim, Khloe and Kourtney's Thanksgiving Recipes

Thanksgiving generally centers on two things: family and food. So, what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a few recipes from one of America's famous families? The Kardashians.
Over the years, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have shared their favorite Turkey Day treats with their fans on their now-defunct app. And today, we're here to remind you of all those sweet and savory recipes that are guaranteed to please any chef, professional or amateur. And while this year may feel different, with many unable to travel amid the global coronavirus pandemic, these traditional dishes—cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese and twice-baked butternut squash—will remind you of home wherever you are in the world.
Is your stomach growling yet? Keep scrolling to check out how the Kardashians' Thanksgiving menu—and be prepared to add three more sides to your dinner table. You'll feel like part of the fam, even if you don't get an invite to their celebrations.
Kim's "Signature" Mac and Cheese
Cooking is one of Kim's secrets talents, she has admitted. "I'm actually pretty good!" the 40-year-old has said. "Soul food is my favorite to cook, and mac and cheese is such a classic. It's also a perfect dish for Thanksgiving that everyone will love!"
Here's everything you'll need:
- 16-ounce bag of elbow macaroni
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1/2 box Velveeta, cut into cubes
- 1/4 teaspoon Lawry's Seasoned Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 15 by 10 inch Pyrex baking dish
To start, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, boil the noodles until they're cooked and transfer to a Pyrex baking dish.
Next, beat the egg and milk together in a small bowl and mix into the noodles. Add the Lawry's Seasoned Salt, garlic salt and pepper for a kick of flavor and stir. Then, add in the Velveeta cheese and mix until combined. Finally, sprinkle cheddar and Monterey Jack over the top and bake for 20 minutes until "golden brown and bubbly."
Khloe's Twice-Baked Butternut Squash
As Khloe noted, her recipe "is not your average Thanksgiving side dish, dolls." With candied turkey bacon, parmesan cheese and whipped cream, this indulgent treat is sure to be a hit.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 large (about 5 pounds) and 1 medium (about 3 1/2 pounds) butternut squash
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided
- 1 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan, divided
- 4 strips turkey bacon
- 4 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped hazelnuts
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 3 tablespoons chopped chives, divided
Get the cooking underway by preheating the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and lining a baking pan with parchment paper. Cut each squash in half lengthwise and remove all seeds. Use a fork to poke holes all over the outside of the skin and roast the squash until the flesh is soft, which should take about 60 to 90 minutes.
Next, heat one cup of cream over medium heat until it starts to simmer. Turn down the heat to medium-low and whisk in a one-fourth cup of the cheese until the mixture becomes smooth. Once ready, move this mixture to a medium bowl and let chill for about 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook the turkey bacon in a skillet over medium heat, making sure to occasionally flip the pieces. All set? Transfer to a paper towel, let it cool and then finely chop.
Next, spread three tablespoons of sugar in the middle of a dry skillet and cook it over medium heat until it turns light brown. Add in that crispy bacon and hazelnuts until everything is well coated in the now chestnut brown sugar. Scrape this combo onto the lined pan and spread out to cool. Again, finely chop.
Patience, you're almost there. After turning the oven down to 375 degrees, scoop out the large squash into a bowl, but leave a half-inch border around its shell to help hold its shape. Next, move the shells to a rimmed baking pan and place crumpled foil around them to keep them upright. Repeat with the medium squash, giving you about six cups of squash in the bowl.
Throw out the medium shells. Using a potato masher or spatula, mix salt, pepper, nutmeg, your last cup of cream, one and one-fourth cup of cheese and one tablespoon of sugar into the bowl. Then, add in 2 tablespoons of chives and fold into the mix. Divide the filling between the large squash shells and bake for about 20 to 30 minutes, until they're warmed through.
Use an electric mixer or whisk to whip chilled cream to medium peaks. Make sure to keep it nice and chilled until you're ready to use. Then, add your whipped cream to your delicious squash and top with the candied bacon bits and tablespoon of chives.
Kourtney's Cornbread Stuffing
Love cornbread? Then you have to try Kourtney's twist on the classic dish. "Stuffing is the cornerstone to every great Thanksgiving dinner," she had said. "I love to make cornbread stuffing since it's both gluten- and dairy-free—but you would never know, since it's so flavorful and delicious." Thankfully, this recipe works with either homemade or store-bought cornbread.
Here's what you'll need:
- 8 tablespoons of vegan butter, divided
- 1 large Vidalia or Spanish onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 celery stock, chopped, plus the leaves
- Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 3/4 cup water
- 6 cups cubed (1-inch pieces) store-bought or homemade cornbread, about 1 pound
- 1/3 cup fresh sage leaves (about 12), stems removed
- 2 large eggs, beaten
Start by preheating the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, melt two tablespoons of the vegan butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the chopped onion and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook the onions for about six to eight minutes until they turn golden brown. Then, remove and place them on a small plate.
Next, make sure the heat is on low and add water. Scrape the brown bits from the bottom of the skillet and let the water simmer for just a few minutes to fuse in the onion flavor. Take the skillet off of the heat and save.
Pour the cornbread into a large mixing bowl and add your chopped celery before melting the remaining six tablespoons of vegan butter into a separate pan over medium heat, letting it bubble and turn a beautiful golden shade. Throw in the sage leaves and fry until they start to crisp. Pour this buttery goodness over the cornbread.
You'll then add the eggs and cooked onions to the cornbread and sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste. Remember that onion-infused water you saved? Add in about a tablespoon at a time. After all, you want the cornbread to be evenly moistened but not soggy, according to Kourtney.
Finally, pour the dressing into a nine by 11-inch baking dish and bake in the oven until the top turns golden brown and the dressing is set in the middle, which will take about 30 minutes.
Bon appétit dolls!
(This story was originally published on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 at 3 a.m. PT.)