Why We're Heading Straight to PrettyLittleThing for Cyber Monday Deals

  • By
    &

by Alanna Onanian | Sun., Nov. 25, 2018 9:12 PM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Can you hear that? That's the sound of us typing and clicking away, scoping out all of the amazing pieces we need from PrettyLittleThing right now. Not sure if you've heard yet but their Cyber Monday deal this year is UnREAL, and by unreal we mean up to 75% off site-wide!

That's incredible news for anyone who is need of holiday gifts for family and friends, or anyone who wants a little present for herself.

Take a look at some of our favourite trends and PrettyLittleThing pieces right now for inspiration:

PLT Cyber Monday

PrettyLittleThing

Go for Faux

Animal print is having a major comeback right now. Take advantage of the sale and buy these all at a great discount!

BUY IT: Cream Zebra Printed Mesh High Neck Bodysuit, Grey Snake Short Sleeve Rib Set, Leopard Print Wrap Midi Skirt

PLT Cyber Monday

PrettyLittleThing

Holiday Jumper...but Make it Fashion

Who said you can't be comfy and cute all at the same time?

BUY IT: Burgundy Oversized Stripe Knitted Jumper, Pink Ribbed Hem Knitted Jumper, Cream Eyelash Knitted Jumper 

 

PLT Cyber Monday

PrettyLittleThing

Not Your Mother's LBD

Why not get a head start on finding something to wear to all of those holiday parties you'll be attending?

BUY IT: Black Tiered Mesh Skater Dress, Maya Black Sequin Fishtail Maxi Dress, Black Ruched Mesh Bardot Bodycon Dress

Up to 75% off? One more reason to love PrettyLittleThing. We're ready for Monday!

TAGS/ Fashion , PrettyLittleThing
