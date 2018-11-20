Inside Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Lavish Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties in Las Vegas

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham had a rosy time in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The newlyweds-to-be both celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties in Sin City and it was attended by many fellow Bachelor Nation alumni. Aside from it just being Burnham's pre-wedding get-together with her gals, the future Mrs. Luyendyk Jr. turned 27-years-old on Tuesday, so the party was a perfect way to start celebrating.

Both Luyendyk and Burnham dished the details to E! News about their special Las Vegas weekend. "To kickoff the weekend, I gave all my groomsmen their wardrobe for the wedding!" the former Bachelor star said.

According to Luyendyk, "Kenneth Cole monogrammed all their initials into these awesome black travel bags. It was kinda their kit for the upcoming wedding—the suit, shoes, cufflinks, dress shirt, and bowtie." He called it a "really cool surprise for everyone."