So Fetch! Ariana Grande Teases a Mean Girls and Legally Blonde-Inspired Music Video

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 10:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Mean Girls

Getty Images; Paramount Pictures

Ariana Grande's new music video is going to be so fetch!

The 25-year-old singer got her fans in a frenzy this week after she posted a series of references to Mean Girls—leading many to wonder if her "Thank U, Next" music video would be inspired by the 2004 film.

First, the pop star posted a picture of Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) and Regina George (Rachel McAdams) walking down a school hallway. She then posted several closeups of the clique's queen bee, including one of her wearing her bunny Halloween costume. Grande then posted a picture of herself wearing her own bunny mask.

But the real kicker came when Grande shared an image of her kissing her cousin, Courtney.

"'Yeah but she's my FIRST cousin'" the recording artist captioned the photo, referencing one of Seyfried's most memorable lines. As fans will recall, Seyfried's character Karen justified making out with her cousin Seth in the film because he's her second cousin, which she said is different than a first cousin.

Watch

Would Lindsay Lohan Do a Mean Girls Sequel?

Grande also cited two other notable lines for the film in her Instagram posts, including the one where Lindsay Lohan's character Cady is asked if she'd like someone to butter her toast and the one where Regina yells at Karen for suggesting The Plastics go to Taco Bell when she's on an "all-carb diet."

Still, Mean Girls might not be the only fan favorite to get a shout-out in the new music video. Grande also posted several references to Legally Blonde on Instagram. For instance, she shared a picture of her posing next to Jennifer Coolidge, who played the nail technician Paulette in the 2001 film.

"new best friend .... thank u, next,"  the "God Is a Woman" star wrote.

In addition, she posted a picture of a dog floating on a rafter that resembled Elle Woods' dog, Bruiser, as well as a photo of her wearing bright orange and carrying a laptop that resembled the one Reese Witherspoon's character bought when she went to Harvard.

"Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed," Grande captioned the latter image, quoting Witherspoon

We can't wait to see the new music video!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Top Stories , Apple News , Music Videos , Movies
Latest News
Danny Roberts

The Real World's Danny Roberts Gets Candid About Living With HIV

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Shawn Booth Split

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, Instagram

Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Personal "Reminder Not to Overeat" on Thanksgiving Sparks Backlash

Shopping: 40% and Up Off This Black Friday

15 Black Friday Steals That Are At Least 40% Off

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.