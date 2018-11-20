Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Christmas Music Video Is a Mini Rom-Com

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 8:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Instagram

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are giving us yet another reason to love them.

In Gwen's newest music video for "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which released Tuesday morning, she and Blake are the ultimate couple goals. Dressed in a series of retro outfits, Gwen and Blake adorably dote on each other as they playfully—and at times comically—go through the holiday motions. 

Gwen teased the release of the adorable video on her Instagram by sharing loved-up photos of the pair onset, captioned with lyrics from the Christmas song. 

The former Voice coaches have been dating since 2015 and they can't seem to stop singing each other's praises. Like, literally.

In "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," Gwen joyously sings about how she thought she "was done for, thought that love had died." But then, Blake came into her life and now he makes it "feel like Christmas." 

And chances are that Blake feels the exact same way about Gwen.

Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

"Here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by, it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us and it constantly feels like it's going to the next level," Blake previously shared on Sunday Today With Willie Geist when discussing his romance.

And luckily, Blake has also formed a strong bond with Gwen's three boys, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Over the summer, Gwen, Blake and her boys spent some quality time together at the lake before Gwen kicked off her Las Vegas Residency.

To see all of Gwen and Blake's cutest moments, check out the gallery above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , Couples , Music Videos , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Dierks Bentley, Drunk on a Plane

Break Out Your Red Cups: It's Time to Celebrate Dierks Bentley's Birthday & Vote for His Best Music Video

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake Shares His Favorite Man of the Woods Tour Moment

Snoop Dogg Thanks Himself for Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Taylor Swift

The End of an Era: Ranking Taylor Swift's 13 Best Songs Ever

Adam Levine, Maroon 5

The Real Reason People Want Maroon 5 to Walk Away From the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift, The Tonight Show

Taylor Swift Takes on Spotify (Again!) as She Shares Major Music News

Waste It On Me Music Video Cast

Watch BTS and Steve Aoki's "Waste It on Me" Music Video Starring an All Asian-American Cast

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.