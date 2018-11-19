Arrow Sends Felicity Down a Dark Path...To Being a Supervillain?

The future continues to slowly and worryingly come together on Arrow.

After the last bombshell that Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) had died, we got a few more details tonight about what apparently became of Mrs. Oliver Queen.

First of all, she was murdered, and her death was only "a couple weeks ago, give or take" and it came along with the latest bombshell: Felicity had followed in her supervillain father's footsteps and had become The Calculator.

We saw hints of a potential future like this in the present day storyline, in which Felicity teamed up with Laurel to try once again to take down Diaz. This revelation also kinda makes sense based on everything else we've seen so far in the future. Felicity went to great lengths both to get William to the place she wanted him to go, and to conceal her plans as much as possible with a series of complicated clues. And then it all ended up at plans to blow up Star City, which is pretty dang supervillian-y.

Whatever's going on in the future, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) seems to be the one with the answers, though she's being very stingy with them, both on screen and on set.