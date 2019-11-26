12 Black Friday Steals That Are At Least 50% Off

by Taylor Stephan & Katherine Riley | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 3:00 AM
We've never been the type to shy away from a discount of any kind--especially when it comes to Black Friday.
However, as that price off increases we get more and more excited. So what's a sizeable price off, you ask? We say anything that's at least 50% off sticker price feels like a lot to us. For instance: A celeb-fave stacking ring that's 72% off? Or how about a pair of designer heels that's almost 600 bucks off? Yeah, that'll bring a smile to our face.
For 12 of these 50%+ off deals that'll make you oh-so-happy this Black Friday, keep scrolling friends!
This year, BaubleBar is offering a first-of-its-kind doorbuster on its best-selling Alidia Rings—marked down from $44 to $12 Nov. 28-Dec. 3. You read that correctly: $12. That's 72% off! Beloved by celebrities and the perfect stacking ring, the entire Alidia collection will be on sale including the original Alidia Ring, Mini Alidia Ring and Twist Mini Alidia Ring.
Score 60% off sitewide (no code needed), excluding sale, at Boohoo. We recommend this party-perfect dress.
Save up to 75% off everything at New York and Company. May we suggest this showstopper of a top?
Save up to 50% off over 1,000 new markdowns at Shopbop's Black Friday Sale. A spinoff of the popular rectangle silhouette, this Norma Kamali jumpsuit offers up a modern version of a tropical print in eye-catching black and white.
Carter's is offering up to 60% off their entire site, PLUS take an extra 25% off your entire order with the code GIFT4YOU. We suggest this festive fleece jumpsuit with polar bear detail to snuggle up your little one.
Score 50% off of this gorgeous Kate Spade New York rose gold crossbody with code GOBBLE50.
Take 50% off regular price and sale items during Macy's Black Friday Sale. Our pick: Give your look a glam edge with this satin animal print wrap dress with a cowl back and handkerchief hem polish.
Save up to 50% off over 1,000 new markdowns at Shopbop's Black Friday sale. This fab bag features a removable chain strap and metal feet. Also available in tomato red.
Score 60% off everything at Nasty Gal's Black Friday Sale, including this slinky, sexy, sequined dress.
Who doesn't want to save 50% on a classic Coach bag? The Dreamer is Coach's new take-everywhere bag, inspired by the endless possibilities of New York City. Crafted in a mix of pebble leather and smooth leather, the spacious tote features a three-compartment design, modern hardware and a Signature charm. Also available in black and oxblood.
PrettyLittleThing is offering up to 70% off this Black Friday. Team this coat over your #OOTD for a cozy look we're loving. Also available in camel, cream and charcoal gray.
Save up to 50% off over 1,000 new markdowns at Shopbop's Black Friday Sale. It's no wonder these strappy snakeskin stilettos are named "Super Model"—you'll feel like one strutting in them!
