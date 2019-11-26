12 Black Friday Steals That Are At Least 50% Off

We've never been the type to shy away from a discount of any kind--especially when it comes to Black Friday.

However, as that price off increases we get more and more excited. So what's a sizeable price off, you ask? We say anything that's at least 50% off sticker price feels like a lot to us. For instance: A celeb-fave stacking ring that's 72% off? Or how about a pair of designer heels that's almost 600 bucks off? Yeah, that'll bring a smile to our face.

For 12 of these 50%+ off deals that'll make you oh-so-happy this Black Friday, keep scrolling friends!

BaubleBar Alidia Ring

This year, BaubleBar is offering a first-of-its-kind doorbuster on its best-selling Alidia Rings—marked down from $44 to $12 Nov. 28-Dec. 3. You read that correctly: $12. That's 72% off! Beloved by celebrities and the perfect stacking ring, the entire Alidia collection will be on sale including the original Alidia Ring, Mini Alidia Ring and Twist Mini Alidia Ring. 

$44
$12 BaubleBar
Velvet Sequin Knot Front Shift Dress

Score 60% off sitewide (no code needed), excluding sale, at Boohoo. We recommend this party-perfect dress.

$73
$29 Boohoo
NY & Co. Asymmetrical Bow Top

Save up to 75% off everything at New York and Company. May we suggest this showstopper of a top?

$70
$35 New York & Company
Norma Kamali Rectangle Jog Jumpsuit

Save up to 50% off over 1,000 new markdowns at Shopbop's Black Friday Sale. A spinoff of the popular rectangle silhouette, this Norma Kamali jumpsuit offers up a modern version of a tropical print in eye-catching black and white.

$155
$75 Shopbop
Carter's Hooded Polar Bear Fleece Jumpsuit

Carter's is offering up to 60% off their entire site, PLUS take an extra 25% off your entire order with the code GIFT4YOU. We suggest this festive fleece jumpsuit with polar bear detail to snuggle up your little one. 

$22
$8 Carter's
Kate Spade Holiday Lane Evie Bag

Score 50% off of this gorgeous Kate Spade New York rose gold crossbody with code GOBBLE50.

$198
$99 Kate Spade New York
Becca Tilley x Macy's Leopard-Print Handkerchief Hem Dress

Take 50% off regular price and sale items during Macy's Black Friday Sale. Our pick: Give your look a glam edge with this satin animal print wrap dress with a cowl back and handkerchief hem polish. 

$95
$45 Macy's
Rebecca Minkoff Mini Mac Convertible Crossbody Bag

Save up to 50% off over 1,000 new markdowns at Shopbop's Black Friday sale. This fab bag features a removable chain strap and metal feet. Also available in tomato red.

 

$195
$117 Shopbop
Nasty Gal Sequin Them Over Wrap Midi Dress

Score 60% off everything at Nasty Gal's Black Friday Sale, including this slinky, sexy, sequined dress.

$160
$64 Nasty Gal
Coach Dreamer Bag

Who doesn't want to save 50% on a classic Coach bag? The Dreamer is Coach's new take-everywhere bag, inspired by the endless possibilities of New York City. Crafted in a mix of pebble leather and smooth leather, the spacious tote features a three-compartment design, modern hardware and a Signature charm. Also available in black and oxblood.

$495
$247 Coach
PrettyLittleThing Rose Maxi Borg Coat

PrettyLittleThing is offering up to 70% off this Black Friday. Team this coat over your #OOTD for a cozy look we're loving. Also available in camel, cream and charcoal gray.

$105
$42 PrettyLittleThing
Aquazzura Super Model 4.25-Inch Sandals

Save up to 50% off over 1,000 new markdowns at Shopbop's Black Friday Sale. It's no wonder these strappy snakeskin stilettos are named "Super Model"—you'll feel like one strutting in them!

$950
$380 Shopbop

