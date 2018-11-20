EXCLUSIVE!

Ellen Degeneres' New Holiday Collection at Walmart Will Make You and Your Wallet Happy

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ellen

Ellen DeGeneres' holiday collection will make you smile for more reason than one. 

Today, the host of The Ellen Show and Walmart announced that her line, EV1, is adding 44 holiday-inspired items to Walmart.com, ranging from pajamas to winter-ready clothing like ombre flannels, sweatshirts and bomber jackets. The best part: Everything is under $32! 

"Everything comes in holiday colors and fabrics so you can stay warm and feel festive whether you're at a party or shoveling snow or untangling the lights you swore you wouldn't get tangled last year," the talk show host exclusively shared with E! News.  

If you're doing holiday or Black Friday shopping this week, we're happy to share that these pieces double as gifts. So we asked Ellen which item she recommends as the perfect gift. She told us, "I love the velvet jacket that says 'Love' on the back. It comes in black and burgundy and it goes with literally anything—and you know I mean that because I said literally."

Photos

6 Celeb Styles That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving

Ready to fall in love with Ellen's 'Love' jacket? Take a first look at her holiday collection below! 

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ellen

EV1 Holiday Collection

SHOP

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ellen

EV1 Holiday Collection

SHOP

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ellen

EV1 Holiday Collection

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ellen

EV1 Holiday Collection

SHOP

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ellen

EV1 Holiday Collection

SHOP

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ellen

EV1 Holiday Collection

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ellen

EV1 Holiday Collection

SHOP

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
ESC: Zoe Kravirz, Tiffany & Co

Zoe Kravitz Calls Big Little Lies Cast Her Inspiration in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

ESC: Kendall Jenner

What to Wear on Thanksgiving, Inspired by Kendall Jenner and More Celebs

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist's Tip for Dry Hair Will Cost You Nothing

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Stuns for Mom's Night Out and Best Dressed Stars

Clarissa Molina, Latin GRAMMY Awards

Latin Grammy Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Clarissa Molina, Halsey and More

ESC: Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller's Wildly Epic Style Is Proof That Being Yourself Is More Than Enough

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Bless! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Launch New Collab on Black Friday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.