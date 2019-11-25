13 Brands With Celeb Followings That Are Having Major Black Friday Sales

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson & Taylor Stephan | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: 10 Celeb-Loved Brands

Getty; Shutterstock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What the celebrities do, we do.

Ok we don't necessarily do everything they do, but when it comes to fashion and beauty, the Hollywood set tends to be our inspiration. Makes sense though, they do have access to the best of the best, so if they like something we usually do too. And while they may or may not be shopping Black Friday sales themselves, a lot of the brands they love are participating. So if you want to dress like the rich and famous, but not pay full price Black Friday is your ideal holiday.

Ever wondered how royal icons Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton keep their skin oh-so-glowing? Or maybe you've been curious what Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow's fashion accessory must-haves are? From Draper James holiday frocks to plushy luxe matte lipsticks to oh-so-snug sweaters, we've handpicked clothing, accessories, skincare and beauty so you don't have to. But hurry, quantities are limited so get these deals before they sell out!

Seriously, these 12 celeb-loved brands are celebrating in a big way and you'd be silly not to get in on it.

Read

Best Black Friday Deals 2019 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir

Ever wondered Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's secret to glowing skin? With this beauty sleep elixir, of course! This nutrient-filled nightly facial treatment provides skin with a super boost of Omegas 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9, vitamins and minerals. Last year, Credo Beauty's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale included a $100 gift with purchases over $125.

Celeb-Loved Brands
$70 Amazon $125 Credo Beauty
Draper James Floral V-Neck Dress

When it comes to Reese Witherspoon...we can't get enough of her bright and bold frocks! This dress is made for a night out dancing, but we think it's just as lovely with a sweater and flats. Breathtaking every which way!

Celeb-Loved Brands
$150
$102 Draper James
Goop G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub

Want to have Gwyneth Paltrow's oh-so-glowing skin? Our scalp and hair are our crown, and this unique whipped shampoo made of exfoliating mineral-rich Himalayan pink salt, nourishing cold-pressed moringa oil, and pure unfiltered rose hip oil purifies and detoxifies all at once. Black Friday Sale: Take 20% off on Nov. 29 only!

Celeb-Loved Brands
$42
$34 Goop
BaubleBar Alidia Ring

This year, BaubleBar is offering a first-of-its-kind doorbuster on its best-selling Alidia Rings—marked down from $44 to $12 Nov.28-Dec. 3. You read that correctly: $12! Beloved by celebrities including Julia Roberts and Rita Ora, the entire Alidia collection will be on sale including the original Alidia Ring, Mini Alidia Ring and Twist Mini Alidia Ring. And that's just the tip of the frosted iceberg when it comes to BaubleBar's Black Friday deals. You'll save 35% off sidewide Nov. 28-Dec. 3 too.

Baublebar Black Friday
$44
$12 BaubleBar
Elizabeth and James Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

Your cold weather fashion rut has been answered thanks to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Elizabeth and James x Kohl's exclusive collection! This cozy cable-knit sweater makes dressing for cold weather fierce. Also available in gray, marshmallow, and tan. Black Friday Sale: use YOUGET25 at checkout for 25% off. Offer ends Nov. 24.

Celeb-Loved Brands
$60
$34 Kohl's
FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Mattemoiselle 10/10

Which lip will you pick? Just ask Rihanna with this $180 value lipstick kit marked down to $74! This limited-edition collectors' vault of 10 all-new, full-size Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks, featuring the full range of new, color-intense shades designed to flatter all skin tones is the perfect gift for the makeup artist on your list (or you know, for yourself.

Celeb-Loved Brands
$180
$74 Sephora
Saint Jane Beauty Luxury Beauty Serum

Want to be in on the know about Naomi Watts' nighttime must-have? Why, it's this luxury beauty serum! This luxuriously hydrating serum that infuses organic botanicals with 500mg full spectrum hemp oil will keep your skin oh-so-glowing. Last year, Credo's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale included a $100 gift with purchases over $125.

Celeb-Loved Brands
$125 Credo
Gorjana Sweet Lou Layering Set

Ice your neck out like all your favorite A-listers with this gold layered necklace design. Black Friday sale: spend more, save more! Spend $100, receive $25; Spend $150, receive $50; Spend $250, receive $100 off! Valid Nov. 28- Nov. 30. Cyber Monday Sale: 20% Off Sitewide. Valid Dec.1-Dec. 2.

Celeb-Loved Brands
$110 Gorjana
Becca Tilley x Macy's Leopard-Print Handkerchief Hem Dress

Give your look a glam edge with this satin animal print wrap dress with a cowl back and handkerchief hem polish. Would look killer with a neon nail polish. Black Friday Sale: take 50% off regular price and sale items.

Celeb-Loved Brands
$95
$45 Macy's
Quay x J.Lo Hindsight Sunglasses

These shields are big enough to block the shade from a ten-mile radius, feature a bold brow bar detail, and are universally flattering. Black Friday Sale: Nov. 20-25 buy one item and get a second item for FREE.

Celeb-Loved Brands
$65 Quay
Elizabeth Arden Limited Edition Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick

Nobody rocks red lipstick quite like Reese Witherspoon! Make a powerful statement with this daring red that's sumptuously soft and comfortable to wear all day. Black Friday Sale: Nov. 21-25 take 20% off on any $75 purchase and get a free Retinol Deluxe 7-piece sample.

Celeb-Loved Brands
$27 Elizabeth Arden
Good American Cropped Fray Hem Jeans

Skinny fit. High rise. Gap proof waistband. Dark wash denim. What more can you want from Khloe Kardashian's favorite jeans? 

Celeb-Loved Brands
$159
$111 Good American
Black High Neck Diamante Detail Mesh Bodycon Dress

Turn heads in this show-stopping dress. Featuring a black mesh material with all over diamante detailing, long sleeves and a zip fastening. Black Friday Sale: use GIMME50 for 50% off your purchase.

Celeb-Loved Brands
$55
$23 PrettyLittleThing

Shop our Shopbop Black Friday deals and our Anthropologie Black Friday deals. Need more fashion inspo? Check out all of our Black Friday 2019 Deal Guides!

—Originally published on Nov 20, 2018, 6:00 a.m. PT

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Black Friday , Reese Witherspoon , Meghan Markle , Jennifer Lopez , Khloe Kardashian , Kate Middleton , Mary-Kate Olsen , Ashley Olsen , Top Stories , Fashion , Beauty , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.