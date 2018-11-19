What to Wear on Thanksgiving, Inspired by Kendall Jenner and More Celebs

ESC: Kendall Jenner

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine

In honor of Thanksgiving, we're showing gratitude for celebrity styles that are holiday-ready.

Whether your plans include going to a friend's house for Friendsgiving, meeting your significant other's family or overeating with your family, there's a chic outfit worn by a celebrity that will fit the occasion. When shopping your look or going through your wardrobe, finding a Thanksgiving outfit isn't always easy. For one, you want to be comfortable in something that has a little give (so you can eat as much as possible). Two, you want to make a good impression on your family and friends in something that represents your personal style. 

If you're heading to a nice restaurant for Turkey Day, Kendall Jenner's look is goals with this statement-making hue. But, if you're doing something more casual, Anna Kendrick, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra and Karlie Kloss have you covered.

Check out six styles that are perfect for the holiday below!

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Celeb Street Style

Raymond Hall/GC Images

For the Hostess

Are you getting ready to be the hostess with the mostest? If so, you need an outfit that makes it known that it's your party. Priyanka Chopra's midi skirt with two tones of red is the perfect piece. Like the star, pair your colorful skirt with a warm sweaters and ankle boots for a hostess-ready ensemble.

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

Joseph

Ronley Two-Tone Leather Wrap Midi Skirt, $1,630

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

PrettyLittleThing

Red Faux Leather Belt Midi Skirt, Now $18

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Street Style

MEGA

For the Chef

If you're getting down in the kitchen this week, you'll need an outfit that's as good as your food, but let's you move around with ease. Karlie Kloss' street style is goals for the chef. Her dark sweater will survive any spills and her stretchy leather pants are great to move in. Opt for a pair of faux leather leggings and you'll be comfortable and chic on your big day. 

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

Commando

Faux Leather Leggings With Perfect Control, $98

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

Simply Vera Wang

Faux Leather Leggings, Now $21

ESC: NYFW Street Style, Anna Kendrick

Gotham/GC Images

For the Guest

For those of us heading to a family or friends' house, a sweet dress is a go-to. Non-constricting and appropriate for dressed-up occasions and casual dinners (if you don't know the vibe)—Anna Kendrick's look is worthy of recreating for the holiday. Plus, while timeless, polka dots are having a moment.

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

Fame & Partners

Buttoned Petti Dress, $279

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

Everlane

The Polka Dot Shirt Dress$110

ESC: Kerry Washington

BACKGRID

To Meet Your Significant Other's Family

It's a big week for new couples that are choosing to spend the holidays together. If you're headed to your boyfriend or girlfriend's house to have dinner, choosing an outfit can be stress-inducing. Luckily, Kerry Washington provided the perfect example. Try out a white, black or nude dress with a high neckline or turtleneck. Then, add a fun pair of pumps and a statement coat. 

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

Naked Wardrobe

The NW T Dress, $42

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

JONATHAN SIMKHAI

Turtleneck Knit Dress, Now $369

ESC: Katie Holmes

Splash News

For Friendsgiving

Dining with your favorite friends? Keep it casual like Katie Holmes in an oversized sweater dress and pair of over-the-knee boots. This sweater is perfect for over eating. 

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

American Eagle

AE Button Shoulder Mock Neck Sweater Dress, Now $36

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

H&M

Knit Dress, $40

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

J.ING

Emmy Sweater, Now $108

ESC: Kendall Jenner

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine

For Dinner Out

If you've got reservations at a nice restaurant, take a note from Kendall Jenner, who is wearing the color of the season: marigold. It's pretty, statement-making and nice complimentary color for Thanksgiving. 

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

NBD

Alyona Midi Dress, $178

ESC: Thanksgiving Celeb Trends

Reformation

Tiffany Dress, $278

