What Went Wrong in Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka's Fairy-Tale Romance

Paris Hilton is pumping the breaks on her fairy-tale wedding.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed the businesswoman and heiress called off her engagement to Chris Zylka. As a result, the couple is going their separate ways.

"Paris broke up with Chris a few weeks ago," one source shared with E! News. "Their relationship moved really quickly, and she realized he wasn't right for her. She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends."

As soon as the news broke, many fans wanted to know what caused the pair to call things off. From what we've gathered, things weren't so "hot" for several months.

"Paris and Chris have been having issues for over six months now. They pushed back the wedding because Paris was having cold feet and didn't know if she was ready to marry him," one insider shared with us. "They had a great run and they really loved each other, but she knew he was not her forever guy and could not go through the whole process while having these feelings."